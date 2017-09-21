City: Boil water advisory lifted for East Bank of New Orleans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

City: Boil water advisory lifted for East Bank of New Orleans

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
New Orleans lifted a boil water advisory for the East Bank of New Orleans. (FOX 8) New Orleans lifted a boil water advisory for the East Bank of New Orleans. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Boil Water Advisory lifted. Water safe to drink in New Orleans according to Paul Rainwater, a consultant to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.

