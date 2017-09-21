Police: Dump truck rolls over occupied portable toilet

Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.more>>
Boil Water Advisory lifted. Water safe to drink in New Orleans according to Paul Rainwater, a consultant to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
Slidell Police Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Wednesday night.more>>
As Hurricane Maria leaves widespread devastation in Puerto Rico, people living in New Orleans are desperately trying to get in touch with their loved ones there.more>>
Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.more>>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.more>>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.more>>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.more>>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.more>>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.more>>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.more>>
