Police: Dump truck rolls over occupied portable toilet

An accident Thursday near the construction site of Louis Armstrong International Airport sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries including a collapsed lung and shattered pelvis, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.

No citations were issued since the accident happened on private property. However, police say depending on the condition of the victim, criminal charges could be considered.

Police say the person inside the portable toilet was a Hispanic male in his 20's from Harvey, La.

He is in guarded condition and is expected to undergo surgery Friday.

The dump truck was operated by Kolb Grading, LLC out of Missouri.

The victim's name was not released.

