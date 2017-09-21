Police: Vacherie woman sought for threats against kids, explicit image post

Thibodaux Police are looking for a woman wanted for simple assault and non-consensual disclosure of a private image, according to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue

Police have already arrested 34-year-old Leo Oubre in connection with the case, booking him with non-consensual disclosure of a private image. Brandi Rothman, 31, of Vacherie, remains at large.

In late August, the victim received messages from Rothman on a social media site claiming that she was going to shoot up the homes of the victim’s family. Detectives said Rothman went a step further and made a very graphic and disturbing statement about the victim’s children’s heads making a nice trophy piece. According to the victim, Rothman was angry over a social media post that the victim posted concerning a separate person.

Rothman also posted on a social media site a sexually revealing image of the victim without the victim’s consent, police said. The victim had shared the photo of herself with Leo Oubre when they were in a relationship. Oubre then sent the photo to another person without the victim’s permission and it eventually reached Rothman.

On Sept. 18 at approximately 11:47 p.m., Oubre was arrested by the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department on the Thibodaux Police Department warrant. He bonded out of the Lafourche Parish Detention Center the same day. after posting his $500 bond.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Brandi Rothman is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

