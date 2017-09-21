Judge rules that an accused cop-killer is competent to stand trial

After months of construction and delays, the City of New Orleans reopened the 100 block of Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic.more>>
After months of construction and delays, the City of New Orleans reopened the 100 block of Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic.more>>
There is a lot of back and forth discussions on social media, cable television and elsewhere over legislation Louisiana’s senior U.S. senator is co-sponsoring to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. And Thursday, a local healthcare economics expert and the head of an organization representing health insurers reacted to the bill.more>>
There is a lot of back and forth discussions on social media, cable television and elsewhere over legislation Louisiana’s senior U.S. senator is co-sponsoring to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. And Thursday, a local healthcare economics expert and the head of an organization representing health insurers reacted to the bill.more>>
If you see Mackenzie Alexis Pape, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.more>>
If you see Mackenzie Alexis Pape, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.more>>
A judge ruled Travis Boys is competent, after accepting recommendations of a forensic psychologist.more>>
A judge ruled Travis Boys is competent, after accepting recommendations of a forensic psychologist.more>>
People who want to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma can drop off much-needed relief supplies this weekend.more>>
People who want to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma can drop off much-needed relief supplies this weekend.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.more>>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.more>>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.more>>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.more>>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.more>>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.more>>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.more>>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.more>>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.more>>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.more>>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.more>>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.more>>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.more>>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.more>>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.more>>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.more>>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.more>>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.more>>