Judge rules that an accused cop-killer is competent to stand trial

A judge on Thursday deemed the man accused of murdering a New Orleans police officer competent to stand trial.

Travis Boys is accused of killing Officer Daryle Holloway while trying to escape from Holloway’s patrol unit in June of 2015. According to NOLA.com | The Times Picayune, Criminal District Judge Karen Herman accepted recommendations from a forensic psychologist and a forensic psychiatrist before making her ruling. The doctors testified during a five-hour hearing after interviewing Boys. They said Boys suffers no significant mental disease or defect.

Boys has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Investigators said Boys, 35, smuggled a gun into the back seat of Holloway’s police SUV following his arrest on June 20, 2015. They believe he squeezed through the Plexiglass partition in the unit while handcuffed.

Boys’ trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 23.

