Concussion keeps Lattimore out of practice for second day in a row

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion colliding with teammate Vonn Bell. Source: Nola.com Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion colliding with teammate Vonn Bell. Source: Nola.com
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

For the second day in a row Marshon Lattimore missed practice with a concussion injury. He suffered the injury colliding with Vonn Bell in the Saints' 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

On the offensive line Zach Strief (knee) and Terron Armstead (shoulder) missed practice. Tight end Michael Hoomanawanaiu missed practice due to an illness.

Cornerback Sterling Moore was upgraded to limited in practice with a pectoral injury. Moore missed Wednesday's workout. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson also was limited with a knee injury.

