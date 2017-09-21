Concussion keeps Lattimore out of practice for second day in a row

De La Salle doesn't own a state title in football YET. But after watching the Cavs beat Class 4A heavyweight Karr, I'm convinced this squad has their best shot to win the crown in 2017. Quarterback Julian Gums is one of the best in the state. If he wears down, running back Kendall Collins can take over. Collins racked up three touchdowns against a very strong Karr defense. 1) John Curtis The Patriots absolutely thrashed Parkview Baptist 66-28 in Baton Rouge. October 27th can't get h...more>>
De La Salle doesn't own a state title in football YET. But after watching the Cavs beat Class 4A heavyweight Karr, I'm convinced this squad has their best shot to win the crown in 2017. Quarterback Julian Gums is one of the best in the state. If he wears down, running back Kendall Collins can take over. Collins racked up three touchdowns against a very strong Karr defense. 1) John Curtis The Patriots absolutely thrashed Parkview Baptist 66-28 in Baton Rouge. October 27th can't get h...more>>
Derrius Guice will not play Saturday night against Syracuse, according to LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who made the announcement, Wednesday, on his weekly radio show.more>>
Derrius Guice will not play Saturday night against Syracuse, according to LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who made the announcement, Wednesday, on his weekly radio show.more>>
An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday.more>>
An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday.more>>