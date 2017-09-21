Green dye in Mississippi River is safe, officials say

St. Bernard Parish leaders say a green liquid that was spewed into the Mississippi River is harmless.

Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness John Rahaim says the green liquid seen in this video is a non-toxic dye. Rahaim says the dye was used at one of Chalmette Refinery's new storage tanks to test for any structural damage.

He says the refinery notified the parish last week about using the dye, and it was approved by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

