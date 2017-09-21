Drop off hurricane relief supplies this weekend

An aerial view of Hurricane Irma from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters (Source: Twitter)

People who want to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma can drop off much-needed relief supplies this weekend.

Two locations in Jefferson Parish will accept donations. The Odom Building at 5001 Westbank Expressway in Marrero and the Joseph S. Yenni building at 1221 Elmwood Park Boulevard in Jefferson.

The following items will be collected at these sites (clothing will not be accepted at this time):

• Canned Food (pop top if possible)

• Peanut Butter

• Box Cereals

• Protein Bars/Granola Bars

• Water

• Sports Drinks

• Packaged Snacks

• Nutritional/Healthy Drinks for adults and children (Ensure® /PediaSure®)

• Bleach

• Disinfectants

• Gloves

• Scrub brushes

• Sponges

• Trash bags

• Paper Towels

• Tooth Brushes

• Buckets

• Personal Toiletries

Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations between 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.