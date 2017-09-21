Judge: Man accused of killing NOPD officer competent to stand trial

Travis Boys' trial is set to begin October 23. (Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

A judge rules the man suspected of killing NOPD officer Daryle Holloway can go to trial.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, Judge Karen Herman decided September 21 Travis Boys is competent, after accepting the recommendations of a forensic psychologist.

Investigators say Boys killed Holloway in 2015 during an escape from custody.

Trial is set to begin October 23.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.