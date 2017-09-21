LA State Police: "Endangered" teenager missing on North Shore

Mackenzie Alexis Pape has not been seen since September 15. (Source: LA State Police)

LA State Police troopers want help finding a teenager they call "endangered."

They say Mackenzie Alexis Pape has not been seen since September 15. She was in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs.

Mackenzie Alexis Pape is a 16-year-old white female with dirty blonde wavy/straight medium length hair. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo style shirt and khaki pants.

If you see her, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.

