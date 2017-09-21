First block of Bourbon Street reopened to vehicular traffic

After months of construction and delays, the City of New Orleans reopened the 100 block of Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic.

The block had been closed since late April as part of the French Quarter Infrastructure Improvement Project. The city says $6 million dollar reconstruction project, being handled by Hard Rock Construction, LLC, called for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing the sewer line, repaving the roadway in concrete, installing new lighting, installing new sidewalks where necessary, and updating the curb ramps to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 100 and 300 blocks of Bourbon Street were supposed to reopen on June 29. Today, just the 100 block reopened. The 300 block remains closed to traffic.

The 200 block was supposed to open on August 29, but it also is still closed.

City officials say the intersection of Bourbon and Conti Streets continue to be closed to through traffic as crews install underground utilities. It is estimated the intersection may reopen to traffic in about three weeks.

Click here for a full description of the project and see the updates.

Due to what the city calls "significant rain delays, unforeseen site conditions, and budget" issues, leaders have split the project into two phases. Crews will only complete work in the first four blocks of Bourbon Street this year. Work to finish the 500 - 800 blocks will be designed, bid and awarded through a separate contract. The city hopes that work would begin May 2018.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.