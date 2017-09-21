Final Word: Kenny Vaccaro trade speculation - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Final Word: Kenny Vaccaro trade speculation

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Kenny Vaccaro thought he had an interception in the Saints' week two loss to the Patriots; instead, he was flagged for pass interference on the play. The sequence was symbolic of the turbulent week the fifth-year safety has endured.

Reports surfaced Friday that Vaccaro was on the trading block and Coach Sean Payton did nothing to quell the notion in his Sunday press conference after benching Vaccaro, which led to a flurry of questions to the Final Word feature of our Final Play app.

During Jim Henderson's Black and Gold Review Show, Jim, Sean and Juan addressed the subject. Watch the attached video for their responses.

