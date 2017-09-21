FOX 8 Defenders save consumers more than $70,000 this year

The FOX 8 Defenders saved consumers more than $70,000 so far this year. Volunteers with the National Council of Jewish Women handled 1,181 consumer complaints between January and August 2017.

The total savings over that eight-month period adds up to $74,600.

Recently, the FOX 8 consumer advocacy program helped a North Shore couple facing a power shut-off get some relief from their utility company, which agreed to spread unusually high electric bills over several months.

While the Defenders helped solve hundreds of consumer calls and online complaints, some don't always result in monetary savings.

The FOX 8 Defenders, staffed with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women, also field consumer complaints at 1-877-670-6397, or you can fill out an online complaint form.

