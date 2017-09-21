On second thought Guice will play Saturday against Syracuse - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

On second thought Guice will play Saturday against Syracuse

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Derius Guice will play on Saturday after all. Source: Mark LaGrange Derius Guice will play on Saturday after all. Source: Mark LaGrange
Yesterday, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron ruled out Derrius Guice for Saturday's game against Syracuse on his radio show. A day later, Orgeron changed course, saying Guice will in fact play against the Orange.

Guice met with the training staff convincing them he was ready to practice Thursday. The message got relayed to Orgeron, and the junior running back was back on the practice fields.

 "He came to us today and said 'Coach, I'm feeling better, I want to practice.' He practiced pretty good today so he's going to get some snaps. He will play," said Orgeron, according to our partners at the Times-Picayune/Nola.com.

Guice suffered an injury against Mississippi State, and missed the fourth quarter of the contest.

