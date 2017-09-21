Worried loved ones frantically try to get in touch with family in Hurricane Maria's path

Allison Bourne-Vanneck says what's happened back home is unprecedented.

"We've never dealt with this. There is such a need right now," she said.

She's from the Virgin Islands, but lives in Thibodaux now. Her family is still in St. Thomas and has been in the path of both Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

"It's really hard to be away, I am so thankful for so many of my friends, my church family, my dear friends," said Bourne-Vanneck. "Honestly, you can't go through it alone, you can't, so many people have been praying for me, literally when Hurricane Irma was going through St. Thomas there were prayer groups going on."

We also spoke with a concerned mother who has frantically been trying to get in touch with her daughter who rode out Hurricane Maria on Vieques, a small island off the coast of Puerto Rico.

"My stomach has been upset for three days you know, and just trying to, her friends are calling - nobody can get in touch with her and everybody's worried," said Leslie Gorman.

We interviewed her daughter, Laine, Tuesday as she was preparing for the storm.

As for Bourne-Vanneck,she knows exactly what she would say to her parents if she could talk to them now.

"Mom, dad, I love you, every day I pray for you, I know you're okay, I know you don't want me to worry but every day I pray for you. I love you," said Bourne-Vanneck.

She knows they're safe, but all she wants right now is to hear her mother's voice.

"I heard from my father late yesterday after Hurricane Maria had passed. I heard my mom is okay, but I have not heard her voice yet. As a daughter, I just want to hear her voice so that I can sleep more peacefully, and I'm praying that I hear from her soon," said Bourne-Vanneck.

Bourne-Vanneck is part of a group that is organizing disaster relief for the Virgin Islands. Click here for more information on how you can help.

