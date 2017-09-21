Worried loved ones frantically try to get in touch with family in Hurricane Maria's path

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Allison Bourne-Vanneck says what's happened back home is unprecedented.more>>
Kenny Vaccaro thought he had an interception in the Saints' week two loss to the Patriots; instead, he was flagged for pass interference on the play. The sequence was symbolic of the turbulent week the fifth-year safety has endured.more>>
After months of construction and delays, the City of New Orleans reopened the 100 block of Bourbon Street to vehicular traffic.more>>
There is a lot of back and forth discussions on social media, cable television and elsewhere over legislation Louisiana’s senior U.S. senator is co-sponsoring to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. And Thursday, a local healthcare economics expert and the head of an organization representing health insurers reacted to the bill.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.more>>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.more>>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.more>>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.more>>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.more>>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.more>>
Local activist Lakey Love is a friend of the teacher. She says the effort is an opportunity to teach others about those who don't identify as either male or female.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.more>>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.more>>
