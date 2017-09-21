Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Breakdown: Week 3, Saints at Panthers

Officials with the Saints have been known to say about a difficulty: "It's not a problem. It's an opportunity for a solution."

The Saints currently have the same "opportunity for a solution" they've had for the last two seasons when they've also started 0 and 2. In week three, they were unable to find a solution, losing again.

Should they fail to find a solution Sunday in Charlotte, it would mark the team's third straight season off to an 0 and 3 start. And that has recently not only sounded a death knell for a playoff berth, but just a winning season.

In the last five years, not a single team in the NFL that started 0 and 3 compiled a winning record. At 7 and 9 the last two years, the Saints were a pair of those who did and then - as a result - didn't.

The task against the Panthers is the usual one. Find a way to muster an acceptable defense against an offensively-challenged Panther team missing its most reliable receiver in the injured Greg Olsen. For the Saints offense, it's scoring against a Panther defense that's allowed 3 points in each of their victories over San Francisco and Buffalo. That's the best points-per-game defense in the NFL.

By allowing 32-and-a-half points per game, the Saints rank second-to-last in the league in that category. Two games is a pretty small sample size. But at the moment, the Panthers have the best defense in the NFL; the Saints have the worst.

If that doesn't change on Sunday, it's likely neither will the Saints' fortunes.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.