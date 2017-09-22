FFF: Is the Brees era with the Saints coming to an end?

In this edition of FFF we look at how long Drew Brees has left in New Orleans, meet the new world power in soccer, and a local dining spot setting up shop in London for Saints-Dolphins.

FOOTBALL

On "The Herd" this week, it's host Colin Cowherd, opined "This is probably it" for the Payton-Brees partnership. He went one step further asking Sports Illustrated's Peter King if his opinion was fact.

King felt the same, "Yeah this is probably it." But then King paused, and pulled back a little on his prediction. He felt with Brees, you couldn't write the season off just yet for the Black and Gold.

Is Cowherd right, or King right in leaving the door open on the Saints season. The facts are the Saints are 0-2 for the fourth season in a row, and the last three campaigns they missed the playoffs. They lose Sunday, the playoff dreams of the Saints are DEAD.

So what's next if Payton's crew miss the postseason for the fourth year in a row. First off, Brees will no longer call New Orleans home. "Breesus" will be a free agent, with three-to-four years of play still in him.

So what options does Brees have if he leaves NOLA. I got three possible landing spots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are my No. 1 pick. This offense is loaded with run and receiving threats all over the field. It took a lot of coaxing to get Ben Roethlisberger to return in 2017. Don't think he's back in 2018.

My second choice would be the Arizona Cardinals. Carson Palmer is just hanging on to the starting gig with the Cards. This should be his last go in the desert. Plus, a crazy concept for Brees, he'll have one of the top defenses in the NFL giving him shorter fields to rack up points.

My final option, the Denver Broncos. Yes, Trevor Siemian threw four touchdowns against the Cowboys, but that was one game. I don't think over a 16-game regular season, and the postseason, he's the guy in Denver for the future. Again, like Arizona, a fantastic D to back him up.

So who replaces Brees is New Orleans. I got three options for his successor. USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. Darnold and Rosen will go top-5, Rudolph could go top-10. That's where the Saints will draft around if they miss the playoffs.

That's a lot to throw at Saints fans only two games into a campaign, but don't think for a second the Saints aren't already setting their QB board for the 2017 NFL Draft.

FUTBOL

The top soccer team in the world the last few years is Real Madrid. Their best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is considered by many to be the best, or second-best player in the world next to Lionel Messi.

The third best player in the world, Brazilian star Neymar. He left Messi's FC Barcelona, to set up shop in France with new superpower Paris Saint-Germain.

Along with Neymar, PSG's roster also showcases the top teenage player in the world, Kylian Mbappe'.

Real Madrid is No. 1 for now, but with Neymar and Mbappe', the future superteam is PSG.

?? 8?? wins in 8?? games: Why Paris Saint-Germain are top of the class in Europe ?? https://t.co/rykaYBnCoM pic.twitter.com/fwBXcKVKB6 — PSG English (@PSG_English) September 20, 2017

FOOD

In honor of the Saints headed to London, New Orleans iconic restaurant Galatoire's is also crossing the pond. They're doing a special pop-up dining series at the Beaumont Hotel in London.

Many locals will say, why go to London and eat Galatoire's. Well, have you tried English food. I have, it's not good.

I encourage Saints fans to try the local fare, but keep the door open for Galatoire's. I know I will.

