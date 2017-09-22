FFF: Is the Brees era with the Saints coming to an end?

In this edition of FFF we look at how long Drew Brees has left in New Orleans, meet the new world power in soccer, and a local dining spot setting up shop in London for Saints-Dolphins. FOOTBALL On "The Herd" this week, it's host Colin Cowherd, opined "This is probably it" for the Payton-Brees partnership. He went one step further asking Sports Illustrated's Peter King if his opinion was fact. King felt the same, "Yeah this is probably it." But then Ki...more>>
Kenny Vaccaro thought he had an interception in the Saints' week two loss to the Patriots; instead, he was flagged for pass interference on the play. The sequence was symbolic of the turbulent week the fifth-year safety has endured.more>>
De La Salle doesn't own a state title in football YET. But after watching the Cavs beat Class 4A heavyweight Karr, I'm convinced this squad has their best shot to win the crown in 2017. Quarterback Julian Gums is one of the best in the state. If he wears down, running back Kendall Collins can take over. Collins racked up three touchdowns against a very strong Karr defense. 1) John Curtis The Patriots absolutely thrashed Parkview Baptist 66-28 in Baton Rouge. October 27th can't get h...more>>
