Shelby: Fall is here, temps are not falling though

Fall officially begins today, but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Only a stray shower is possible today and a few showers tomorrow during the afternoon hours. Moisture will increase a little on Sunday and Monday allowing for higher rain chances, although it still is not expected to be a washout.

Drier air moves back in during the day Tuesday and lasts through Thursday. It could be pretty hot by the middle of next week as we await our next cold front.

Maria will continue to move north through the Western Atlantic over the weekend. It will need to be monitored for impacts along the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast U.S. coastline.

Elsewhere no additional storms are developing across the Atlantic.

