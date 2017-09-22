Coroner identifies Covington homicide victim - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Coroner identifies Covington homicide victim

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the victim of a homicide that occurred near Covington on Tuesday night.

Felipe Arnoldo Rodriguez Saucedo, 38, died of gunshot wounds to the head. 

Saucedo had previously resided at 3426 S. Liberty St., in New Orleans.

