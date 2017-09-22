Mayoral candidate charged with masturbating in Uber releases statement

A candidate running for mayor of New Orleans faces a charge for allegedly masturbating during an Uber ride in California back in February, according to a report from the Advocate.

Frank Scurlock is charged with lewd conduct in Santa Monica, CA.

Scurlock was once known as the bounce house king of New Orleans.

He was headed to a hotel in West Hollywood, according to the report.

He released the following statement Friday:

"The allegations brought against me are without merit. It has been many months since this alleged incident occurred. I await my day in court and expect to be vindicated."

Formal charges were filed in August.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.