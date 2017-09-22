Mayoral candidate charged with masturbating in Uber releases statement

Saints fans are all too familiar with seeing ugly injury reports, and 2017 is no different.more>>
A candidate running for mayor of New Orleans faces a charge for allegedly masturbating during an Uber ride in California back in February, according to a report from the Advocate.more>>
The city fired the company it hired to clean 15,000 catch basins across New Orleans in 120 days.more>>
Fall officially begins today at 3:02 p.m., but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.more>>
The FBI named Eric J. Rommal as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Division.more>>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.more>>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.more>>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.more>>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.more>>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.more>>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.more>>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.more>>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.more>>
