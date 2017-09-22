Mayoral candidate charged with masturbating in Uber, report says

A candidate running for mayor of New Orleans faces a charge for allegedly masturbating during an Uber ride in California back in February, according to a report from the Advocate.

Frank Scurlock is charged with lewd conduct in Santa Monica, CA.

Scurlock was once known as the bounce house king of New Orleans.

He was headed to a hotel in West Hollywood, according to the report.

“Someone made a claim against me that I’ve hired representation out there to defend it but quite frankly I don’t know what it’s about,” he said in the Advocate report.

Formal charges were filed in August.

