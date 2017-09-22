FBI names new Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Field Office

FBI announces Eric Rommal to serve as the new Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Division (Source: FBI)

The FBI named Eric J. Rommal as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Division.

The agency says Rommal most recently served as a Deputy Assistant Director in the Directorate of Intelligence since 2016.

Rommal begins his new role in New Orleans in November.

The city's most recent Special Agent in Charge, Jeffrey Sallet, was appointed to serve in the same role for the Chicago Division.

Sallet will begin his new role in Chicago in November.

