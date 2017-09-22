Storm chances increase for Sunday

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Fall officially begins today at 3:02 p.m., but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.more>>
Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock says he will be vindicated. He's accused of performing a lewd act on himself in the back of an Uber.more>>
Some Jefferson Parish council member said Friday they are not ready to raise property taxes by collecting all of the mills of the drainage tax.more>>
People who complain chemicals used to break up oil from BP's 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico made them sick have new evidence to support their claim.more>>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.more>>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.more>>
The number of women disappearing without a trace continues to grow in Middletown and surrounding areas. Six women are now missing within a 35 mile radius.more>>
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.more>>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.more>>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.more>>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.more>>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.more>>
