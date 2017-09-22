Storms increases for Sunday

Fall officially begins today at 3:02 p.m., but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Only a stray shower is possible today and a few showers Saturday during the afternoon hours.

Moisture will increase on Sunday and Monday allowing for higher rain chances. There could be some heavy downpours in spots, but there should also be many dry hours at times at any given location.

Drier air moves back in during the day next Tuesday and lasts through Thursday. It could be pretty hot by the middle of next week as we await our next cold front. It appears now that the cold front could move through as early as next Friday. Lower humidity and temperatures will last into next weekend.

Maria will continue to move north through the Western Atlantic over the weekend. It will need to be monitored for impacts along the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast U.S. coastline.

Elsewhere, no additional storms are developing across the Atlantic.

