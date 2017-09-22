Hahnville looking to get back on track in 'The Battle on the River'

Hahnville appeared to be on the right track two games into their 2017 season. But a game three loss to the previously winless Brother Martin Crusaders, leaves the Tigers with more questions than answers. "Friday night kind of stunned us. We knew the games coming into the beginning of the year with Ehret, Brother Martin, Destrehan,in a row like this. We've played well, other than Friday night. We did not play a good football game," said Hahnville Head Coach Nick S...more>>
In this edition of FFF we look at how long Drew Brees has left in New Orleans, meet the new world power in soccer, and a local dining spot setting up shop in London for Saints-Dolphins. FOOTBALL On "The Herd" this week, it's host Colin Cowherd, opined "This is probably it" for the Payton-Brees partnership. He went one step further asking Sports Illustrated's Peter King if his opinion was fact. King felt the same, "Yeah this is probably it." But then Ki...more>>
Officials with the Saints have been known to say about a difficulty: "It's not a problem. It's an opportunity for a solution." The Saints currently have the same "opportunity for a solution" they've had for the last two seasons when they've also started 0 and 2.more>>
Kenny Vaccaro thought he had an interception in the Saints' week two loss to the Patriots; instead, he was flagged for pass interference on the play. The sequence was symbolic of the turbulent week the fifth-year safety has endured.more>>
