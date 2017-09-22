Hahnville looking to get back on track in 'The Battle on the River'

Hahnville appeared to be on the right track two games into their 2017 season. But a game three loss to the previously winless Brother Martin Crusaders, leaves the Tigers with more questions than answers.

"Friday night kind of stunned us. We knew the games coming into the beginning of the year with Ehret, Brother Martin, Destrehan,in a row like this. We've played well, other than Friday night. We did not play a good football game," said Hahnville Head Coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

If the Tigers want to get back to their winning ways, they'll lean heavily on the talents of "Pooka" Williams. The do-everything running back is a highlight waiting to happen, and he thinks the stars around him will elevate the squad back to victories.

"We have all the talent in the world. Our O-Line, receivers, and quarterback are talented. So we got the whole nine yards. We just fell short against Brother Martin. We're just going to come back hard against Destrehan," said running back "Pooka" Williams.

Speaking of the Wildcats, "The Battle on the River" takes place tonight in Destrehan. These heated rivals always produce a memorable outcome, but this week is also about building up W's for November and December.

"There's a lot of football left to play. I told the kids you got to win six to get in. You got to win seven to get a home playoff game in the first round. No matter what happens Friday night, those numbers are still there. We still have a chance to get to six. We still have a chance to get to seven, and that's the way we're approaching it. I told them just now in meetings, champions find a way to get off the mat," said Saltaformaggio.

The Hahnville Tigers need a win, and so does Coach Salt. In his time with the Tigers he's 0-5 against Destrehan.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.