City terminates contract with catch basin cleaning contractor

The city fired the company it hired to clean 15,000 catch basins across New Orleans in 120 days.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Fall officially begins today at 3:02 p.m., but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.more>>
The FBI named Eric J. Rommal as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Division.more>>
In this edition of FFF we look at how long Drew Brees has left in New Orleans, meet the new world power in soccer, and a local dining spot setting up shop in London for Saints-Dolphins. FOOTBALL On "The Herd" this week, it's host Colin Cowherd, opined "This is probably it" for the Payton-Brees partnership. He went one step further asking Sports Illustrated's Peter King if his opinion was fact. King felt the same, "Yeah this is probably it." But then Ki...more>>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.more>>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.more>>
A conspiracy arrest has been made in the Parchman prison break.more>>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.more>>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.more>>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.more>>
A man named West Paul, who was the getaway driver for another man who shot and killed a Baton Rouge police officer back in 1993, has now been arrested for shoplifting.more>>
A place for men to talk trash about women -- that's how the administrator of The Brodeo described his closed group on Facebook.more>>
