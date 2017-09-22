Marshon Lattimore, Sterling Moore out for Sunday's game

Saints fans are all too familiar with seeing ugly injury reports, and 2017 is no different.

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who most recently held Brandin Cooks to just two catches, is out for Sunday’s game against Carolina. So is their most experienced corner, Sterling Moore.

Lattimore didn’t practice this week after suffering a concussion. Moore was also missing all week with a chest injury. They join another pair of starters that will be missing in Sunday’s game. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead remains out as his shoulder heals, while right tackle Zach Strief is still suffering from an MCL sprain.

Without Lattimore and Moore, cornerback Ken Crawley could finally get his chance to make an impact after being a healthy scratch during the first two games.

Rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson was the lone player listed as questionable for Sunday against the Panthers. He’s battled illness and now a knee injury.

