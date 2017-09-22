Study: Oil spill cleanup workers exposed to harmful chemicals - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Study: Oil spill cleanup workers exposed to harmful chemicals

People who complain chemicals used to break up oil from BP's 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico made them sick have new evidence to support their claim.

A new study published by the National Institutes of Health suggests cleanup crews exposed to dispersants suffered systems that include cough, tightness in the chest and eye irritation. A small percentage of the workers are still experiencing the symptoms.

Researchers acknowledge one the of the challenges they faced while conducting the study was distinguishing whether the health problems were associated with dispersants or petroleum products from the spill. 

