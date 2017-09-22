Federal study: Dispersant likely caused health problems for BP spill cleanup workers

FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scoresmore>>
FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scoresmore>>
Seven years after the BP Oil Spill poured more than 4.9 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico researchers are finding out the impact the more than a million gallons of chemical dispersant had on those involved in the cleanup.more>>
Seven years after the BP Oil Spill poured more than 4.9 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico researchers are finding out the impact the more than a million gallons of chemical dispersant had on those involved in the cleanup.more>>
Fall officially begins today at 3:02 p.m., but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.more>>
Fall officially begins today at 3:02 p.m., but a summer-like feel will continue through next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.more>>
Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock says he will be vindicated. He's accused of performing a lewd act on himself in the back of an Uber.more>>
Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock says he will be vindicated. He's accused of performing a lewd act on himself in the back of an Uber.more>>
Some Jefferson Parish council member said Friday they are not ready to raise property taxes by collecting all of the mills of the drainage tax.more>>
Some Jefferson Parish council member said Friday they are not ready to raise property taxes by collecting all of the mills of the drainage tax.more>>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.more>>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.more>>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.more>>
Sources tell WAFF 48 News that a trip to Huntsville from Vice President Mike Pence may still be happening Monday.more>>
Sources tell WAFF 48 News that a trip to Huntsville from Vice President Mike Pence may still be happening Monday.more>>