FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL



Acadiana 56, New Iberia 7



Airline 49, Southwood 6



Archbishop Rummel 41, Teurlings Catholic 23



Ascension Christian School 21, Westminster Christian 7



Beau Chene 9, Washington-Marion 6



Benton 49, Bossier 6



Breaux Bridge 37, Abbeville 14



Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 45, Claiborne 7



Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Peabody 12



Cedar Creek 62, Delhi 44



Centerville 50, Ecole Classique 12



Central Catholic 46, Gueydan 29



Centreville Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 20



Chalmette 67, King 0



Church Point 51, Pine Prairie 12



Covenant Christian Academy 41, St. John 6



Covington 47, Ponchatoula 13



Crowley 39, Eunice 0



DeQuincy 29, Bunkie 21



DeRidder 21, Natchitoches Central 7



Denham Springs 45, Belaire 6



Dutchtown 57, Sci Academy 0



E.D. White 49, Assumption 13



East St. John 35, Central Lafourche 13



Evangel Christian Academy 52, Parkway 0



Hahnville 20, Destrehan 13



Hamilton Christian Academy 36, South Cameron 22



Haughton 44, C.E. Byrd 19



Haynesville 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 6



Houma Christian 41, Ben Franklin 7



Jena 52, Grant 10



Kaplan 28, Kinder 6



Karr 35, G.W. Carver 6



Kentwood 27, Franklin Parish 12



Lincoln Preparatory School 50, D'Arbonne Woods 7



Logansport 51, Lena Northwood 7



Mangham 23, Delhi Charter 14



Marksville 42, Winnfield 14



Neville 53, Carroll 7



North Caddo 28, East Beauregard 20



Northlake Christian 21, Springfield 0



Notre Dame 37, New Iberia Catholic 0



Opelousas 28, Oakdale 13



Opelousas Catholic 50, North Central 6



Ouachita Christian 54, Sicily Island 28



Ouachita Parish 34, Carencro 14



Pearl River 23, Riverdale 20



Pearl River 23, Riverdale Academy 20



Prentiss Christian, Miss. 37, Tensas Academy 6



Saint Paul's 23, Northshore 17



Scotlandville 45, Central 6



Silliman 47, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 6



St. Charles Catholic 24, Country Day 6



St. Edmund Catholic 28, Basile 7



St. Louis 48, South Beauregard 7



St. Martin's 47, Ridgewood 0



St. Mary's 53, Block 7



St. Michael 48, Lakeview 0



Sterlington 43, Loyola College Prep 13



Tara 40, East Iberville 20



Thibodaux 40, H.L. Bourgeois 6



Tylertown, Miss. 19, Franklinton 18



Vermilion Catholic 17, Hanson Memorial 0



Vidalia 43, Beekman 0



Welsh 41, Avoyelles 8



Zachary 27, Live Oak 7



___



Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/



_____



Keywords: Louisiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/22/2017 9:47:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

