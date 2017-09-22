FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 56, New Iberia 7
Airline 49, Southwood 6
Archbishop Rummel 41, Teurlings Catholic 23
Ascension Christian School 21, Westminster Christian 7
Beau Chene 9, Washington-Marion 6
Benton 49, Bossier 6
Breaux Bridge 37, Abbeville 14
Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 45, Claiborne 7
Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Peabody 12
Cedar Creek 62, Delhi 44
Centerville 50, Ecole Classique 12
Central Catholic 46, Gueydan 29
Centreville Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 20
Chalmette 67, King 0
Church Point 51, Pine Prairie 12
Covenant Christian Academy 41, St. John 6
Covington 47, Ponchatoula 13
Crowley 39, Eunice 0
DeQuincy 29, Bunkie 21
DeRidder 21, Natchitoches Central 7
Denham Springs 45, Belaire 6
Dutchtown 57, Sci Academy 0
E.D. White 49, Assumption 13
East St. John 35, Central Lafourche 13
Evangel Christian Academy 52, Parkway 0
Hahnville 20, Destrehan 13
Hamilton Christian Academy 36, South Cameron 22
Haughton 44, C.E. Byrd 19
Haynesville 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Houma Christian 41, Ben Franklin 7
Jena 52, Grant 10
Kaplan 28, Kinder 6
Karr 35, G.W. Carver 6
Kentwood 27, Franklin Parish 12
Lincoln Preparatory School 50, D'Arbonne Woods 7
Logansport 51, Lena Northwood 7
Mangham 23, Delhi Charter 14
Marksville 42, Winnfield 14
Neville 53, Carroll 7
North Caddo 28, East Beauregard 20
Northlake Christian 21, Springfield 0
Notre Dame 37, New Iberia Catholic 0
Opelousas 28, Oakdale 13
Opelousas Catholic 50, North Central 6
Ouachita Christian 54, Sicily Island 28
Ouachita Parish 34, Carencro 14
Pearl River 23, Riverdale 20
Pearl River 23, Riverdale Academy 20
Prentiss Christian, Miss. 37, Tensas Academy 6
Saint Paul's 23, Northshore 17
Scotlandville 45, Central 6
Silliman 47, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 6
St. Charles Catholic 24, Country Day 6
St. Edmund Catholic 28, Basile 7
St. Louis 48, South Beauregard 7
St. Martin's 47, Ridgewood 0
St. Mary's 53, Block 7
St. Michael 48, Lakeview 0
Sterlington 43, Loyola College Prep 13
Tara 40, East Iberville 20
Thibodaux 40, H.L. Bourgeois 6
Tylertown, Miss. 19, Franklinton 18
Vermilion Catholic 17, Hanson Memorial 0
Vidalia 43, Beekman 0
Welsh 41, Avoyelles 8
Zachary 27, Live Oak 7
