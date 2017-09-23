St. Augustine starts Catholic League with win over Jesuit

St. Augustine played their second game of the young season at an unconventional venue and unlike their loss to De La Salle at Yulman Stadium, the Purple Knights emerged victorious from The Shrine on Airline, beating Jesuit 37-24.

The tipping point came in the third quarter when the Blue Jays were pinned on their own goal line and defensive tackle Dante Carter, a Nicholls commit, burst through for the safety.

Up next for St. Augustine is another Catholic League clash against Brother Martin while Jesuit looks to bounce back against Holy Cross.

