"Pooka" Williams runs all over Destrehan, Hahnville wins 20-13

Anthony "Pooka" Williams ran wild on the Destrehan defense racking up 260 yards rushing, to go with two touchdowns, in a 20-13 win over Destrehan. Williams scored on runs of 6 and 50 yards in the contest. Williams is currently verbally committed to Kansas, but LSU offered the senior recently.

Hahnville's Nick Saltaformaggio was previously 0-5 against Destrehan as the head coach of the Tigers.

Hahnville improves to 2-2 on the season, and the Wildcats fall to 2-2.

