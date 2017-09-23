Rummel stays perfect with blowout win at Teurlings Catholic - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Rummel stays perfect with blowout win at Teurlings Catholic

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer

A week after outscoring Riverside in a shootout, Rummel kept their trip to Teurlings Catholic maintained to a one-sided affair, winning 41-23, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Raiders were scheduled to play three of their first four games on the road (a week two trip to Florida was canceled by Irma) but now they will settle in for six straight Catholic League games, starting with Shaw on Saturday, September 30th.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

