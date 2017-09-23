Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 34-0

John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for a 194 yards of total offense, including two touchdown passes, in a 34-0 win over Brother Martin. This was the Catholic League opener for both schools.

The Patriots defense not only held the 'Saders scoreless, but also forced four turnovers in the contest played at Tad Gormley.

Curtis takes on undefeated Warren Easton next week at the Shrine on Airline. Brother Martin continues district play with St. Augustine on the schedule.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.