Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 34-0 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 34-0

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Cade Beloso recovers a fumble for the Patriots. Source: Nola.com Cade Beloso recovers a fumble for the Patriots. Source: Nola.com
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for a 194 yards of total offense, including two touchdown passes, in a 34-0 win over Brother Martin. This was the Catholic League opener for both schools.

The Patriots defense not only held the 'Saders scoreless, but also forced four turnovers in the contest played at Tad Gormley.

Curtis takes on undefeated Warren Easton next week at the Shrine on Airline. Brother Martin continues district play with St. Augustine on the schedule.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 34-0

    Curtis shuts out Brother Martin, 34-0

    Cade Beloso recovers a fumble for the Patriots. Source: Nola.comCade Beloso recovers a fumble for the Patriots. Source: Nola.com

    John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for a 194 yards of total offense, including two touchdown passes, in 34-0 win over Brother Martin. This was the Catholic League opener for both schools. The Patriots defense not only held the 'Saders scoreless, but also forced four turnovers in the contest played at Tad Gormley. Curtis takes on undefeated Warren Easton next week at the Shrine on Airline. Brother Martin continues district play with St. Augustine on the schedule. Co...

    more>>

    John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for a 194 yards of total offense, including two touchdown passes, in 34-0 win over Brother Martin. This was the Catholic League opener for both schools. The Patriots defense not only held the 'Saders scoreless, but also forced four turnovers in the contest played at Tad Gormley. Curtis takes on undefeated Warren Easton next week at the Shrine on Airline. Brother Martin continues district play with St. Augustine on the schedule. Co...

    more>>

  • Rummel stays perfect with blowout win at Teurlings Catholic

    Rummel stays perfect with blowout win at Teurlings Catholic

    Source: Raycom/KATCSource: Raycom/KATC
    A week after outscoring Riverside in a shootout, Rummel kept their trip to Teurlings Catholic maintained to a one-sided affair, winning 41-23, to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Raiders were scheduled to play three of their first four games on the road (a week two trip to Florida was canceled by Irma) but now they will settle in for six straight Catholic League games, starting with Shaw on Saturday, September 30th. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all arou...more>>
    A week after outscoring Riverside in a shootout, Rummel kept their trip to Teurlings Catholic maintained to a one-sided affair, winning 41-23, to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Raiders were scheduled to play three of their first four games on the road (a week two trip to Florida was canceled by Irma) but now they will settle in for six straight Catholic League games, starting with Shaw on Saturday, September 30th. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all arou...more>>

  • St. Augustine starts Catholic League with win over Jesuit

    St. Augustine starts Catholic League with win over Jesuit

    St. Aug improves to 3-1 on the season. Source: Nola.comSt. Aug improves to 3-1 on the season. Source: Nola.com

    St. Augustine played their second game of the young season at an unconventional venue and unlike their loss to De La Salle at Yulman Stadium, the Purple Knights emerged victorious from The Shrine on Airline, beating Jesuit 37-24. The tipping point came in the third quarter when the Blue Jays were pinned on their own goal line and defensive tackle Dante Carter, a Nicholls commit, burst through for the safety. Up next for St. Augustine is another Catholic League clash against Brother ...

    more>>

    St. Augustine played their second game of the young season at an unconventional venue and unlike their loss to De La Salle at Yulman Stadium, the Purple Knights emerged victorious from The Shrine on Airline, beating Jesuit 37-24. The tipping point came in the third quarter when the Blue Jays were pinned on their own goal line and defensive tackle Dante Carter, a Nicholls commit, burst through for the safety. Up next for St. Augustine is another Catholic League clash against Brother ...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly