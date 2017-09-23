QB Jonathan Banks leads Tulane to late win over Army

Jonathan Banks converted three fourth downs, finishing with a 4-yard touchdown run on Tulane's final drive of the contest, to give the Wave (2-2) a 21-17 win over Army. The drive covered 75 yards in total, ending with 23 seconds left, giving Army no time to respond.

Banks finished 10-of-22 passing, for 102 yards. The junior college transfer also ran the ball 10 times for 40 yards.

"Thought a sensational job by Jonathan Banks on the last series. He made a lot of plays on his own, with his legs and his arm," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz. "He gives you a dynamic at quarterback that gives you chance. We're going to take this off week to figure out how to use the guy. He's a unique player. Sometimes he doesn't draw between the lines, and that's okay."

Tulane's other two touchdown scores came off big-time runs by the running backs. Dontrell Hilliard cashed in from 75 yards, and John Curtis alum Sherman Badie found paydirt on a 72-yard touchdown.

Tulane will be off next week. They return to action in two weeks against Tulsa at Yulman Stadium.