QB Jonathan Banks leads Tulane to late win over Army

The LSU football team is looking to bounce back Saturday night as they host Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium.more>>
Jonathan Banks converted three fourth downs, finishing with a 4-yard touchdown run on Tulane's final drive of the contest, to give the Wave (2-2) a 21-17 win over Army. The drive covered 75 yards in total, ending with 23 seconds left, giving Army no time to respond. Banks finished 10-of-22 passing, for 102 yards. The junior college transfer also ran the ball 10 times for 40 yards. Tulane's other two touchdown scores came off big-time runs by the running backs. Dontrell Hilliard cash...more>>
John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for a 194 yards of total offense, including two touchdown passes, in 34-0 win over Brother Martin. This was the Catholic League opener for both schools. The Patriots defense not only held the 'Saders scoreless, but also forced four turnovers in the contest played at Tad Gormley. Curtis takes on undefeated Warren Easton next week at the Shrine on Airline. Brother Martin continues district play with St. Augustine on the schedule. Co...more>>
St. Augustine played their second game of the young season at an unconventional venue and unlike their loss to De La Salle at Yulman Stadium, the Purple Knights emerged victorious from The Shrine on Airline, beating Jesuit 37-24. The tipping point came in the third quarter when the Blue Jays were pinned on their own goal line and defensive tackle Dante Carter, a Nicholls commit, burst through for the safety. Up next for St. Augustine is another Catholic League clash against Brother ...more>>
