NOPD: Runaway juvenile reported missing from Treme neighborhood

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating runaway juvenile, who is reported missing. A'Lyri Smith, 12, was last seen Friday around 5:30 p.m. as she was leaving her home in the 2300 block of Ursulines Avenue. According to police, she left without telling her family where she was going.

Smith is described as a black female, who is 5'0" tall, and weighing around 100 pounds, with long black braids. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and blue shorts with pink roses on them.

If you have any information that could help locate A'Lyri Smith, you are asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

