Nicondra: Few storms Saturday, few more for Sunday

Fall kicked off on Friday and as we navigate the first full day of official astronomical autumn, it still feels like summer. It's to be expected. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80's and low 90's with a few stray showers through the early evening. We will see a small up tick in moisture on Sunday and Monday allowing for a bit higher rain chance. We might even see a few heavy downpours in spots but there should also be many dry hours at times at any given location making for an overall nice weekend.

The forecast gets even better as we head deeper into the week as drier air moves back into the area during the day Tuesday and sticks around through Thursday. It will feel pretty hot by the middle of next week as temperatures bump up ahead of our next cold front. Right now it looks like it may move through as early as Friday bringing lower humidity and cooler temperatures that should last through the weekend. It's a ways off, but as we close out September it's nice to look ahead to what I consider our best weather of the year.

Maria will continue to move north through the Western Atlantic over the weekend. It will need to be monitored for impacts along the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast U.S. coastline.

Elsewhere no additional storms are developing across the Atlantic.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.