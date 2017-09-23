The Extra Point: Three sleeper pickups you didn't think about

Here are three sleeper pickups you should consider for your fantasy football team.

TE Ed Dickson, Panthers

Tight ends are dropping like flies across the league. Tyler Eifert and Greg Olsen headline the walking wounded, which could leave you in need this week. Trust me. Pick up Ed Dickson. The Saints have been really, really bad at covering tight ends this year, and Cam Newton loves to use his. Without Olsen, Dickson becomes the starter and should at least benefit from more than a few receptions and possibly a trip to the endzone.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans (or just sit RB DeMarco Murray)

I know Murray is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but even if he plays, I’d bet that Henry gets more of the work while Murray nurses a hamstring injury. Through two games, he’s been a non-factor, while Henry’s been proving since the preseason that he can carry the load. Against Seattle’s defense, they’ll need someone who can take punishment and keep going. I’m not sure Murray is that guy right now.

QB Jay Cutler, Dolphins

Start him this week, and definitely start him next week. Cutler’s next two games are against the Jets and Saints, two secondaries that are letting quarterbacks do whatever they want. On top of that, the Dolphins offense is a very safe one for Cutler. They’ve got a strong running game with Jay Ajayi, and with Jarvis Landry at receiver, it’s a reliable target that will fight for the ball and save a few of those Cutler INT’s we know so well. If your QB has a not so favorable matchup, Cutler is your guy, and he’s definitely available (unless you’re in my league).

Have a fantasy football question you’d like me to answer? Download the Final Play app for your phone or tablet, scroll to the Final Word section and tell me about your conundrum. I’ll offer some advice to get you in the win column.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.