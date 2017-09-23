Residents curious as to how Sewerage & Water Board plans to fix power supply problem

Just days after New Orleans lifted its boil water advisory, New Orleanians await news on what the Sewerage and Water Board plans to do to maintain a steady power supply in order to avoid future similar advisories. Frustrated New Orleanians say the 24-hour advisory that left them unable to use the water was a huge inconvenience.

"It's an inconvenience because water is the basic necessity for everything you do; cooking cleaning, everything," said New Orleans resident Stephen Adams.

The boil water advisory went into effect early Wednesday morning and wasn't lifted until 24 hours later. A power problem at the Sewerage and Water Board's Carrollton Plant led to a drop in water pressure.

When that happened, the boil water advisory was issued to prevent potential contaminated ground water from getting into customer's water. Last week at a Sewerage and Water Board Meeting, Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who is also the President of the Board, says the Board has a few possible solutions to fix the problem of maintaining a stable supply of power.

He says the Board can negotiate to buy the power from Entergy, upgrade existing turbine and install back-up generators or build a new Power Plant.

"I don't think they need to build anything new; that would be too costly to a city that doesn't have any money." said Adams when asked about the option of a new power plant.

That appeared to be the consensus on a new plant, Mayor Landrieu also said that option would be equivalent to building a new Superdome.

As for the other options such as upgrades or negotiating a deal with Entergy on a more solid power supply, that appeared to be more palatable to locals, even though Entergy does have its share of power outage as well.

"I know, but I think they should be able to upgrade themselves where they don't go down as much," added resident, Madonna Crouse.

Another resident also expressed hope that the upgrades could be the solution.

"To me it would be good to do the upgrades we've talked about over the last couple of years. Also, have some additional transparency in terms of costs and timelines, in keeping taxpayers aware of the process," said Chris Hevezi.

While others say given the technology that exists today, the board should be able to to rectify this problem without spending too much." I think they're throwing out these outrageous numbers. I think that if you shop around you can get someone to do it for a reasonable price cause if you stay with the same system that 100 yrs old its going to keep breaking," said, Allison Hamman.



We reached out to the City of New Orleans to learn more about a precise date on when the Sewerage and Water Board will have a decision, but the Mayor's office never returned an answer to our inquiry.

