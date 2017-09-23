Coach O: 'We played an OK game' - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Coach O: 'We played an OK game'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Stephen Sullivan caught one pass tonight, this 43-yard TD. Source: Mark LaGrange Stephen Sullivan caught one pass tonight, this 43-yard TD. Source: Mark LaGrange
LSU followed up their extremely disappointing 30-point loss to Mississippi State last week, with a lackluster win over an average Syracuse squad, 35-26.  

Syracuse cut the Tigers lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but a D.J. Chark 20-yard touchdown run finally gave LSU the uncomfortable win.

"It was a good win for this team. I know it wasn't pretty, and it wasn't exciting, but I'm glad we won. I think we played and OK game," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Quarterback Danny Etling went 10-of-17 for 188 yards, two touchdown passes. Darrel Williams rushed for 92 yards and a score.

