Coach O: 'We played an OK game'

LSU followed up their extremely disappointing 30-point loss to Mississippi State last week, with a lackluster win over an average Syracuse squad, 35-26.

Syracuse cut the Tigers lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but a D.J. Chark 20-yard touchdown run finally gave LSU the uncomfortable win.

"It was a good win for this team. I know it wasn't pretty, and it wasn't exciting, but I'm glad we won. I think we played and OK game," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Quarterback Danny Etling went 10-of-17 for 188 yards, two touchdown passes. Darrel Williams rushed for 92 yards and a score.

