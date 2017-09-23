Coach O: 'We played an OK game'

LSU followed up their extremely disappointing 30-point loss to Mississippi State, with a lackluster win over an average Syracuse squad, 35-26. Syracuse cut the Tigers lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but a D.J. Chark 20-yard touchdown run finally gave LSU the uncomfortable win. "It was a good win for this team. I know it wasn't pretty, and it wasn't exciting, but I'm glad we won. I think we played and OK game," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. Quarterback D...more>>
Jonathan Banks converted three fourth downs, finishing with a 4-yard touchdown run on Tulane's final drive of the contest, to give the Wave (2-2) a 21-17 win over Army. The drive covered 75 yards in total, ending with 23 seconds left, giving Army no time to respond. Banks finished 10-of-22 passing, for 102 yards. The junior college transfer also ran the ball 10 times for 40 yards. Tulane's other two touchdown scores came off big-time runs by the running backs. Dontrell Hilliard cash...more>>
The LSU football team is looking to bounce back Saturday night as they host Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium.more>>
Here are three sleeper pickups you should consider for your fantasy football team.more>>
John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for a 194 yards of total offense, including two touchdown passes, in 34-0 win over Brother Martin. This was the Catholic League opener for both schools. The Patriots defense not only held the 'Saders scoreless, but also forced four turnovers in the contest played at Tad Gormley. Curtis takes on undefeated Warren Easton next week at the Shrine on Airline. Brother Martin continues district play with St. Augustine on the schedule. Co...more>>
