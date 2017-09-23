NOPD: Man reported missing from Hollygrove

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from Hollygrove. Henry Elliot, 31 was last seen Friday night near the bus station on Canal Street, according to police.

Elliot is 5'3" tall, weighing around 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, black tennis shoes with green laces. He has been diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information that could help locate Henry Elliot, you are asked to call an NOPD Second District detective at 504-658-6020.

