Johnson, SE Louisiana opens Southland with 49-21 win

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - -

Darren Johnson rushed for 176 yards and scored two touchdowns as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Lamar 49-21 for its first win of the season despite five turnovers.

Southeastern Louisiana (1-3, 1-1 Southland Conference), which leads the Southland in rushing yards, piled up 366 more with five rushing touchdowns and were 6-for-7 in the red zone. Seven Lions rushed, with Julius Maracalin and Marcus Cooper also scoring TDs. Lorezo Nunez ran for 52 yards and a score and also found Juwan Dickey for a TD from the 4.

Southeast Louisiana rolled up 555 yards total offense while forcing four Lamar turnovers, including three picks of Lamar starter Darrel Colbert Jr.

Lamar's Kendrick King was held to 58 yards rushing after back-to-back career highs of 93 and 120 yards the previous two weeks. Colbert completed 19 of 39 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown despite the three interceptions.

Southeastern Louisiana's Eugene Bethea, the Southland's leading rusher (324 yards) did not play.

A week after being flagged for 15 penalties, Lamar committed six against Southeastern Louisiana.

