Johnson, SE Louisiana opens Southland with 49-21 win

Darren Johnson rushed for 176 yards and scored two touchdowns as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Lamar 49-21 for its first win of the season despite five turnovers.more>>
LSU bounced back Saturday night with a 35-26 win over Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium, but players said the victory wasn't completely satisfying.more>>
LSU followed up their extremely disappointing 30-point loss to Mississippi State, with a lackluster win over an average Syracuse squad, 35-26. Syracuse cut the Tigers lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but a D.J. Chark 20-yard touchdown run finally gave LSU the uncomfortable win. "It was a good win for this team. I know it wasn't pretty, and it wasn't exciting, but I'm glad we won. I think we played and OK game," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. Quarterback D...more>>
Jonathan Banks converted three fourth downs, finishing with a 4-yard touchdown run on Tulane's final drive of the contest, to give the Wave (2-2) a 21-17 win over Army. The drive covered 75 yards in total, ending with 23 seconds left, giving Army no time to respond. Banks finished 10-of-22 passing, for 102 yards. The junior college transfer also ran the ball 10 times for 40 yards. Tulane's other two touchdown scores came off big-time runs by the running backs. Dontrell Hilliard cash...more>>
