Man killed in overnight shooting in Slidell, suspect in custody

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Slidell early Sunday morning that left one man dead.

Deputies say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Pontchartrain Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Slidell Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to witnesses at the scene, an altercation between the victim and another man, who was identified as 20-year-old Frank William Beckendorf, led to the shooting.

Beckendorf, who was still at the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

