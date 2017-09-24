Man killed in overnight shooting in Slidell, suspect in custody

The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Slidell early Sunday morning that left one man dead.more>>
The NFL released the final injury report for the Saints vs. Panthers game.more>>
The FOX 8 Sports team gets you ready to see the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers.more>>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.more>>
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the...more>>
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.more>>
