Saints inactives: Team without two cornerbacks for Panthers matchup

Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, and Sterling Moore are inactive for the Saints matchup with the Panthers.

Lattimore didn’t practice this week after suffering a concussion. Moore was also missing all week with a chest injury. They join another pair of starters that will be missing in today's game. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead remains out as his shoulder heals, while right tackle Zach Strief is still suffering from an MCL sprain.

Other inactives are: defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receiver Austin Carr, and quarterback Taysom Hill.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.