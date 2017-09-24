LIVE BLOG: Saints face Panthers in divisional showdown - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LIVE BLOG: Saints face Panthers in divisional showdown

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
(Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WVUE) -

The Saints are off to a predictable start to the season and it has brought about a predictable reaction from their fans.

They are tired of the same old story with the team.

Quarterback Drew Brees feels the pain of the fans and understands the frustration, even though he did his best to hide it after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

Four straight years of starting the season 0-2 and the previous three times it happened the Saints played even football the rest of the way, missing the playoffs.

This time around, Brees remains a believer in his team and he has a message for theWho Dat Nation.

“Hang in there. We believe, we believe in ourselves and I hope that our fans do too. I believe they do. Everything I've heard from people has been very positive,” Brees said.

  • Brees 2 TD passes give Saints halftime lead over Panthers

    Brees 2 TD passes give Saints halftime lead over Panthers

    Drew Brees and the Saints are looking for their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Drew Brees and the Saints are looking for their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints are desperate for their first win of the year, and after a half in Carolina, they look promising. Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, giving the Saints a 17-6 lead. Trailing 3-0, Drew Brees and the Saints went on a masterful 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, finishing with a Michael Thomas 5-yard touchdown connection. The Saints lead was cut to 7-6, and the Black and Gold needed a spark, enter the defense. P.J. Williams picked Cam Newton in Panthers territory, giving Bre...

  • Saints issue response to comments by President Trump

    Saints issue response to comments by President Trump, Source: Mark LaGrangeSaints issue response to comments by President Trump, Source: Mark LaGrange

    Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.

