LIVE BLOG: Saints face Panthers in divisional showdown

The Saints are off to a predictable start to the season and it has brought about a predictable reaction from their fans.

They are tired of the same old story with the team.

Quarterback Drew Brees feels the pain of the fans and understands the frustration, even though he did his best to hide it after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

Four straight years of starting the season 0-2 and the previous three times it happened the Saints played even football the rest of the way, missing the playoffs.

This time around, Brees remains a believer in his team and he has a message for theWho Dat Nation.

“Hang in there. We believe, we believe in ourselves and I hope that our fans do too. I believe they do. Everything I've heard from people has been very positive,” Brees said.

