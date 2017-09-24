Saints issue response to comments by President Trump

The Saints are desperate for their first win of the year, and after a half in Carolina, they look promising. Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, giving the Saints a 17-6 lead. Trailing 3-0, Drew Brees and the Saints went on a masterful 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, finishing with a Michael Thomas 5-yard touchdown connection. The Saints lead was cut to 7-6, and the Black and Gold needed a spark, enter the defense. P.J. Williams picked Cam Newton in Panthers territory, giving Bre...more>>
Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.more>>
The Saints are off to a predictable start to the season and it has brought about a predictable reaction from their fans. They are tired of the same old story with the team.more>>
The NFL released the final injury report for the Saints vs. Panthers game.more>>
