Saints issue response to comments by President Trump

Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.

"Our organization takes great pride in equality and inclusion and find the comments by the President disappointing and inappropriate relative to our players on this issue. Tom Benson served in the military and continues to this day to support all military branches and feels strongly that we honor those men and women who defend our freedoms and our freedom of speech. He also believes that the very players that represent the Saints and Pelicans organizations should be allowed to share or express their feelings. We prefer to take this moment in time and work together, all of us, to stop the divisiveness. Our players and our organization serve the New Orleans community selflessly and do so without care of race, creed or sexual orientation and that makes us a better city and a better team. We believe strongly in honoring our flag and the national anthem and what it represents and we support our players. We all must strive to show that we are all Americans and continue to work towards equality for all. The NFL and NBA, perhaps more than any sports, have the power to bring communities together. "

This and many other NFL teams statements are in response to the Presidents comments earlier this week. In regards to the ongoing peaceful protests during the National Anthem, Trump said he thinks owners should have the "s** of a b****" fired or suspended.

During today's pregame in Charlotte, Mark Ingram, Brandon Coleman, Kenny Vaccaro, Alex Okafor, Rafael Bush and Cam Jordan sat during the playing of the national anthem.

