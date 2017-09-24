Brees 2 TD passes give Saints halftime lead over Panthers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Brees 2 TD passes give Saints halftime lead over Panthers

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Drew Brees and the Saints are looking for their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Drew Brees and the Saints are looking for their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints are desperate for their first win of the year, and after a half in Carolina, their chances of a victory look promising. Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, giving the Saints a 17-6 lead.

Trailing 3-0, Brees and the Saints went on a masterful 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, finishing with a Michael Thomas 5-yard touchdown connection.

The Saints lead was cut to 7-6, and the Black and Gold needed a spark, enter the defense. P.J. Williams picked Cam Newton in Panthers territory, giving Brees and the offense a short field. Four plays later, Brandon Coleman caught an 11-yard touchdown reception, Saints led 14-6.

Brees went 12-of-17 passing for 112 yards, with 2 touchdown passes.

On the final play of the first half Wil Lutz nailed a 33-yard filed goal, giving the Saints a 17-6 advantage.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    •   
