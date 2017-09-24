Brees throws 3 TD passes, Saints win first game of the season - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Brees throws 3 TD passes, Saints win first game of the season

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Michael Thomas hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Michael Thomas hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
If the Saints wanted to keep their playoff hopes alive, yes I know it's only two games into the season, they needed a win in Carolina today. Thanks to three Drew Brees touchdown passes, the Black and Gold did just that, beating the Panthers 34-13.

Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards on the afternoon. His counterpart, Cam Newton, struggled in Charlotte going 17-of-26 passing, with a 167 yards and three interceptions.

Trailing 3-0 early in the contest, Brees and the Saints went on a masterful 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, finishing with a Michael Thomas 5-yard touchdown connection.

The Saints lead was cut to 7-6, and the Black and Gold needed a spark, enter the defense. P.J. Williams picked Cam Newton in Panthers territory, giving Brees and the offense a short field. Four plays later, Brandon Coleman caught an 11-yard touchdown reception, Saints led 14-6.

The Saints would rack up three interceptions on the afternoon off of Newton. Along with the P.J. Williams pick, Marcus Williams and Kenny Vaccaro also grabbed interceptions.

Second half, more Brees pinpoint accuracy. He found former Panther Ted Ginn, Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown. Extending the Black and Gold's advantage to 21-6. 

Carolina finally answered with a Cam Newton 3-yard touchdown running, cutting the Saints lead to 27-13.

Vaccaro's interception would eventually lead to an Alvin Kamara 25-yard touchdown run. Saints would be up three touchdowns at this point, and that was how the game ended.

