Payton on Saints win: 'It was good to get one'

If the Saints went winless after three games, their playoff hopes were almost down to zero. So the Black and Gold responded with a huge win on the road, keeping postseason thoughts clearly in focus after a 34-13 win.

"There is that sense of urgency. Often times in our league those are important things to know. I think we had a good week of practice. We had some good things early on happen. The first drive was good, and defensively a turnover resulted in a touchdown. Look there's a lot to clean up, but I was pleased the players could get a win," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Drew Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards on the afternoon. His counterpart, Cam Newton, struggled in Charlotte going 17-of-26 passing, with a 167 yards and three interceptions.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.