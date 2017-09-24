Payton on Saints win: 'It was good to get one' - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Payton on Saints win: 'It was good to get one'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Alvin Kamara scored his first MFL touchdown on 25-yard score. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Alvin Kamara scored his first MFL touchdown on 25-yard score. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

If the Saints went winless after three games, their playoff hopes were almost down to zero. So the Black and Gold responded with a huge win on the road, keeping postseason thoughts clearly in focus after a 34-13 win.

"There is that sense of urgency. Often times in our league those are important things to know. I think we had a good week of practice. We had some good things early on happen. The first drive was good, and defensively a turnover resulted in a touchdown. Look there's a lot to clean up, but I was pleased the players could get a win," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Drew Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards on the afternoon. His counterpart, Cam Newton, struggled in Charlotte going 17-of-26 passing, with a 167 yards and three interceptions.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Payton on Trump: 'I'm disappointed in the comments that were made'

    Payton on Trump: 'I'm disappointed in the comments that were made'

    Coach Payton weighed in on Trump comments after the contest. Source: (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Coach Payton weighed in on Trump comments after the contest. Source: (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday. 

    more>>

    After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday. 

    more>>

  • Brees weighs in on Trump comments, and national anthem protest

    Brees weighs in on Trump comments, and national anthem protest

    Drew Brees and the Saints registered their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Drew Brees and the Saints registered their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers.  Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon.  After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...

    more>>

    Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers.  Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon.  After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...

    more>>

  • Payton on Saints win: 'It was good to get one'

    Payton on Saints win: 'It was good to get one'

    Alvin Kamara scored his first MFL touchdown on 25-yard score. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Alvin Kamara scored his first MFL touchdown on 25-yard score. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    If the Saints went winless after three games, their playoff hopes were almost down to zero. So the Black and Gold responded with a huge win on the road, keeping postseason thoughts clearly in focus after a 34-13 win. "There is that sense of urgency. Often times in our league those are important things to know. I think we had a good week of practice. We had some good things early on happen. The first drive was good, and defensively a turnover resulted in a touchdown. Look there's...

    more>>

    If the Saints went winless after three games, their playoff hopes were almost down to zero. So the Black and Gold responded with a huge win on the road, keeping postseason thoughts clearly in focus after a 34-13 win. "There is that sense of urgency. Often times in our league those are important things to know. I think we had a good week of practice. We had some good things early on happen. The first drive was good, and defensively a turnover resulted in a touchdown. Look there's...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly