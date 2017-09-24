Nicondra: More moisture and higher rain chances - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Nicondra: More moisture and higher rain chances

Written by: Nicondra Norwood, Meteorologist
Connect
Source: FOX 8 Source: FOX 8
(WVUE) -

Most of the weekend turned out pretty well with plenty of blue sky and sunshine, but increasing moisture and an upper-level low moving in from the east helped spark a few storms. We will continue to see an increase in coverage through Monday afternoon.

Expect drier air to move in for the middle of the week taking rain chances back down and temperatures up ahead of our next cold front. The front should arrive during the day on Friday bringing a chance for rain into the picture. It will move out quickly being replaced by much drier and true fall feeling cooler air. Lows will dip to the low 60s with some 50s on the north shore and highs in the middle 80s next weekend.

Maria will continue to move north through the Western Atlantic over the weekend. It will need to be monitored for impacts along the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast U.S. coastline. Lee continues to meander in the middle of the Atlantic.

Elsewhere no additional storms are developing across the Atlantic.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy beaten with hammer while protecting sister dies

    Boy beaten with hammer while protecting sister dies

    Sunday, September 24 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-09-24 06:13:24 GMT
    Sunday, September 24 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-09-24 06:13:24 GMT

    The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.

    more>>

    The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.

    more>>

  • 1 killed, 6 shot at Antioch church

    1 killed, 6 shot at Antioch church

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-09-24 17:14:40 GMT
    Sunday, September 24 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-09-24 22:22:04 GMT

    Metro Police have identified the shooter at an Antioch church who killed one person in the parking lot and wounded six others inside the building's sanctuary.

    more>>

    Metro Police have identified the shooter at an Antioch church who killed one person in the parking lot and wounded six others inside the building's sanctuary.

    more>>

  • breaking

    Gunman, victims identified in Tennessee church shooting

    Gunman, victims identified in Tennessee church shooting

    Sunday, September 24 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:49:21 GMT

    One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.

    more>>

    One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly