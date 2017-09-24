Brees weighs in on Trump comments, and national anthem protest - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Brees weighs in on Trump comments, and national anthem protest

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Drew Brees and the Saints registered their first win of the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers.  Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. His performance helped the Saints improve to 1-2 on the season.

After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments.

"I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people," said quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees also gave his thoughts on the national anthem protest.

"I will always feel if you're an American, that the national anthem is an opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified, and to show respect for our country," said Brees.

