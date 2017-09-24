Brees weighs in on Trump comments, and national anthem protest

After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday.more>>
After the contest Saints Head Coach Sean Payton took time out to comment on the comments made by President Donald Trump this past Friday.more>>
Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...more>>
Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...more>>
If the Saints went winless after three games, their playoff hopes were almost down to zero. So the Black and Gold responded with a huge win on the road, keeping postseason thoughts clearly in focus after a 34-13 win. "There is that sense of urgency. Often times in our league those are important things to know. I think we had a good week of practice. We had some good things early on happen. The first drive was good, and defensively a turnover resulted in a touchdown. Look there's...more>>
If the Saints went winless after three games, their playoff hopes were almost down to zero. So the Black and Gold responded with a huge win on the road, keeping postseason thoughts clearly in focus after a 34-13 win. "There is that sense of urgency. Often times in our league those are important things to know. I think we had a good week of practice. We had some good things early on happen. The first drive was good, and defensively a turnover resulted in a touchdown. Look there's...more>>
If the Saints wanted to keep their playoff hopes alive, yes I know it's only two games into the season, they needed a win in Carolina today. Thanks to three Drew Brees touchdown passes, the Black and Gold did just that, beating the Panthers 34-13. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards on the afternoon. His counterpart, Cam Newton, struggled in Charlotte going 17-of-26 passing, with a 167 yards and three interceptions. Trailing 3-0 early in the contest, Brees and the Saints went ...more>>
If the Saints wanted to keep their playoff hopes alive, yes I know it's only two games into the season, they needed a win in Carolina today. Thanks to three Drew Brees touchdown passes, the Black and Gold did just that, beating the Panthers 34-13. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards on the afternoon. His counterpart, Cam Newton, struggled in Charlotte going 17-of-26 passing, with a 167 yards and three interceptions. Trailing 3-0 early in the contest, Brees and the Saints went ...more>>
Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.more>>
Joining a growing list of NFL teams speaking out against President Donald Trump's response to player protests around the league, the Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement from Owner Tom Benson today.more>>